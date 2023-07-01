Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 7-1-23

John – 415-205-9844

– GARAGE SALE

30305 Vines Creek Road, Suite 201 Dagsboro

Sat, July 1 & Sun, July 2

8am to 3pm – beep horn to get attention

Mike – 443-750-0893

– Brand new, never used, wide bicycle seat – $10

Mark – 610-653-5702

– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan, long term. willing to pay top dollar

Don – 443-397-5524

– Self propelled Craftsman Leaf vac and mulcher – $200

Herm – 302-841-7971

– 1991 Harley Davidson Heritage softail – $7500

– Hand truck – good to fair condition – $25

– 10 MONTH OLD ST. BERNARD PUP – $600

Bill – 302-278-8816

– Harley stuff – 2 jackets, some helmets and accessories – ask for prices

David – 302-858-5006

– 1969 26″ Sylvania Console model TV – $75

– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $65

– LOOKING FOR: A large Teddy Bear

Obalee – 302-228-3648

– One blade Craftsman riding mower, AS IS – needs tubes for tires – $120

Dean – 302-278-8816

– LOOKING FOR: Enclosed trailer, 8ft wide x14ft to 20ft long