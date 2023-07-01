Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 7-1-23
John – 415-205-9844
– GARAGE SALE
30305 Vines Creek Road, Suite 201 Dagsboro
Sat, July 1 & Sun, July 2
8am to 3pm – beep horn to get attention
Mike – 443-750-0893
– Brand new, never used, wide bicycle seat – $10
Mark – 610-653-5702
– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan, long term. willing to pay top dollar
Don – 443-397-5524
– Self propelled Craftsman Leaf vac and mulcher – $200
Herm – 302-841-7971
– 1991 Harley Davidson Heritage softail – $7500
– Hand truck – good to fair condition – $25
– 10 MONTH OLD ST. BERNARD PUP – $600
Bill – 302-278-8816
– Harley stuff – 2 jackets, some helmets and accessories – ask for prices
David – 302-858-5006
– 1969 26″ Sylvania Console model TV – $75
– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $65
– LOOKING FOR: A large Teddy Bear
Obalee – 302-228-3648
– One blade Craftsman riding mower, AS IS – needs tubes for tires – $120
Dean – 302-278-8816
– LOOKING FOR: Enclosed trailer, 8ft wide x14ft to 20ft long