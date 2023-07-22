Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 7-22-23
Toni – Community Yard Sale
– July 29th at 8am at Bethany Glen, Rt 26 across from Turtle walk
Beth 302-470-4061
– Electric Fireplace – $150
– White Modern Glass top coffee table – $80
– Homemade hand stitched quilt – $60
Al – 410-865-9165
– Hoyt Torrex XT Compound bow and accessories – $300 obo
Eilene – 302-988-1875
– LOOKING TO: Home a cat named Smokey, 3yrs old &very sweet
Steve – 717-406-5228
– Queen size bed with storage underneath & dresser with 6 drawers & nightstand with 6 drawers – $1000 for all OBO
– Vstar 1300 Touring bike with accessories and 2 jackets – $1000 for all OBO
– 2007 Nissan Quest V6 with starter and crankshaft sensor – $2300 OBO
Mike – 443-750-0893
– Brand new, never used, wide bicycle seat – $10
– Troybuilt self-propelled push mower – $40
Sam – 301-704-3945
– 12ft Super mini-fish Sailboat w 18 ft mast – $2000 obo
– Sailboard windsurfer 15ft Mast – $1000 obo
– Bathroom vanity with 17inch colder sink – $125 obo
Tyler – 302-381-6418
– 1966 electric Harley Davidson golf cart – may need batteries with manual – $2000
Phil – 973-896-2666
– Electric service system and lots of cords for 5th wheel camper – $500 obo
Mark – 610-653-5702
– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan – long term, willing to pay top dollar with 30 miles radius of Rehoboth
Jerry – 732-770-5417
– Thule goal post hitchrack – $75
– Thule square bars – $25
– Thule Stacker Kayak rack – $25
– OR ALL for $100
Pat – 321-258-2738
– LOOKING FOR: Mid-sized dog crate – cheap or free
Susan – 302-396-8505
– NEW Commode – $30
– Upright Bissell vacuum – $25
– Toaster oven – $15
Vickie – 302-645-2790
– Clothes closet – 7ft by 2.5 by 2 ft, two door, two racks – $100
– TI 99/4a Computer Complete with games – $100 obo
– Outdoor long handle garden tool – $8 a piece