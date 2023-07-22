Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 7-22-23

Toni – Community Yard Sale

– July 29th at 8am at Bethany Glen, Rt 26 across from Turtle walk

Beth 302-470-4061

– Electric Fireplace – $150

– White Modern Glass top coffee table – $80

– Homemade hand stitched quilt – $60

Al – 410-865-9165

– Hoyt Torrex XT Compound bow and accessories – $300 obo

Eilene – 302-988-1875

– LOOKING TO: Home a cat named Smokey, 3yrs old &very sweet

Steve – 717-406-5228

– Queen size bed with storage underneath & dresser with 6 drawers & nightstand with 6 drawers – $1000 for all OBO

– Vstar 1300 Touring bike with accessories and 2 jackets – $1000 for all OBO

– 2007 Nissan Quest V6 with starter and crankshaft sensor – $2300 OBO

Mike – 443-750-0893

– Brand new, never used, wide bicycle seat – $10

– Troybuilt self-propelled push mower – $40

Sam – 301-704-3945

– 12ft Super mini-fish Sailboat w 18 ft mast – $2000 obo

– Sailboard windsurfer 15ft Mast – $1000 obo

– Bathroom vanity with 17inch colder sink – $125 obo

Tyler – 302-381-6418

– 1966 electric Harley Davidson golf cart – may need batteries with manual – $2000

Phil – 973-896-2666

– Electric service system and lots of cords for 5th wheel camper – $500 obo

Mark – 610-653-5702

– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan – long term, willing to pay top dollar with 30 miles radius of Rehoboth

Jerry – 732-770-5417

– Thule goal post hitchrack – $75

– Thule square bars – $25

– Thule Stacker Kayak rack – $25

– OR ALL for $100

Pat – 321-258-2738

– LOOKING FOR: Mid-sized dog crate – cheap or free

Susan – 302-396-8505

– NEW Commode – $30

– Upright Bissell vacuum – $25

– Toaster oven – $15

Vickie – 302-645-2790

– Clothes closet – 7ft by 2.5 by 2 ft, two door, two racks – $100

– TI 99/4a Computer Complete with games – $100 obo

– Outdoor long handle garden tool – $8 a piece