Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 7-29-23
David 302-858-5006
– 1969 26″ Sylvania console model TV – $65
– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $55
– LOOKING FOR: Hose reel cart for 100 foot hose
Vickie – 302-645-2790
– Clothes closet – 7ft by 2.5 by 2 ft, two door, two racks – $100
– TI 99/4a Computer complete with games – $100 obo
– Outdoor long handle garden tool – $8 a piece
Mark – 610-653-5702
– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term willing to pay top dollar with 30 miles radius of Rehoboth
Doug – 410-739 -5585
– 1962 Monark Sportster Bike – $350
Charlie – 443-257-9228
– 40lbs of POOL Salt – $7 per bag
– 40lbs of SOLAR salt – $8 per bag
(All proceeds going to charity)
Ron – 302-249-1693
– Room AC, 5000btu – $30
Tony – 302-858-8583
– 4-Ameristep gunner hunting blind, IN BOX – $50 a piece / $150 for all 4
Steve – 717-406-5228
– 5ft round conference table – $250
– Lighted Cabinet – $300
Gerald – 302-424-1516
– Window AC – $75
Bob – 302-519-7805
– Young Roosters – $10 each
– Handmade dog house, 20″x30″
Dave – 302-690-3234
– 1999 4×4 Suburban new tires and radiator – $4500 obo
– 1999 Starcraft center console, 9hp, 2 stroke – $3000obo
Beth – 302-470-4061
– Maple hutch – detachable – $150
– White glass coffee table – $80
– Electric fire place – $150 obo