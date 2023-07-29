Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 7-29-23

David 302-858-5006

– 1969 26″ Sylvania console model TV – $65

– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $55

– LOOKING FOR: Hose reel cart for 100 foot hose

Vickie – 302-645-2790

– Clothes closet – 7ft by 2.5 by 2 ft, two door, two racks – $100

– TI 99/4a Computer complete with games – $100 obo

– Outdoor long handle garden tool – $8 a piece

Mark – 610-653-5702

– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term willing to pay top dollar with 30 miles radius of Rehoboth

Doug – 410-739 -5585

– 1962 Monark Sportster Bike – $350

Charlie – 443-257-9228

– 40lbs of POOL Salt – $7 per bag

– 40lbs of SOLAR salt – $8 per bag

(All proceeds going to charity)

Ron – 302-249-1693

– Room AC, 5000btu – $30

Tony – 302-858-8583

– 4-Ameristep gunner hunting blind, IN BOX – $50 a piece / $150 for all 4

Steve – 717-406-5228

– 5ft round conference table – $250

– Lighted Cabinet – $300

Gerald – 302-424-1516

– Window AC – $75

Bob – 302-519-7805

– Young Roosters – $10 each

– Handmade dog house, 20″x30″

Dave – 302-690-3234

– 1999 4×4 Suburban new tires and radiator – $4500 obo

– 1999 Starcraft center console, 9hp, 2 stroke – $3000obo

Beth – 302-470-4061

– Maple hutch – detachable – $150

– White glass coffee table – $80

– Electric fire place – $150 obo