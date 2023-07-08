Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 7-8-23
Charles – 443-310-0686
– EWheel foldable power wheel chair – $2000
– La-Z-Boy burgundy leather recliner – $100
Kim – 443-859-5675
– LOOKING FOR: Turkeys and chicken hens
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to build a shelter for dogs.
Nancy – 302-530-9960
– Washer and dryer, 1.5 years old – call for more info
Mike – 443-750-0893
– Brand new, never used, wide bicycle seat – $10
– Troybuilt self-propelled push mower – $50
Ruthie – 302-856-2346
– Large corner entertainment center – $200
– Blow up water slide for kids – $100
Murph – 302-542-7522
– LOOKING FOR: A good mechanic to help with truck – Fair pay
Mark – 610-653-5702
– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term – willing to pay top dollar
David – 302-858-5006
– 1969 26″ Sylvania Console model TV – $75
– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $65
Mel – 302-313-5983
– Elliptical – $250 obo
– Bookcase/cabinet – $250
– Antique Secretary – $500
Linda – 302-381-6899
– 2 portable ACs, 10,000 BTU and 12,000 BTU – $250 each obo
Tim – 302-399-9409
– Set of 4 Gene Watson concert tickets for July 16 3pm – $30each
Kim – 302-260-1375
– Lots of Nerf stuff – ask for more info
Bill – 302-390-5782
– Old GE Kitchen stove and newer Amana Dishwasher – $100 both