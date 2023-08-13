Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 8-12-23
Kim – 443-859-5675
– Silky Black Rooster – FREE
– Two Banty Hens – FREE
Dean – 302-644-4472
– LOOKING FOR: 6 or 7 bales of STRAW
– Push mower, front wheel self propelled – $50
Jeremy 302-542-0181
– L shaped couch – $50 obo
– LOOKING FOR: Spot to park trailer in Lewes where his son will be living for a month will PAY
Vickie – 302-645-2790
– Clothes closet, 7ft by 2.5 by 2 ft, two door, two racks – $100
– TI 99/4a computer – complete with games – $100 obo
– Outdoor long handle garden tools – $8 a piece
Trey – 561-281-5307
– 105 feet of reconditioned 1inch stainless steel solid back rub rail – $2000
Penny 302-420-1130
– 2 corner cupboards, 6ft high – $35 each
Al – 410-865-9165
– LOOKING FOR: Someone that’s familiar with ABLETON LIVE 11 software
Larry – 302-745-2478
– 1984 15ft fiberglass troller boat, restored with low mile motor and trailer – $3500
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Fischer SVH4000 VHS with remote – $25
– Eureka vacuum – $25
– Brand new commode – $30
Alyssa – 302-278-8498
– 10x 12 foot shed – FREE – you must move
– Female Havanese dog – ask for price
– Grill and propane – $240