Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 8-5-23
Steve – 717-406-5228
– 5ft round conference table – $250obo
– Lighted cabinet – $300obo
– 2007 Nissan Quest V6 with starter and crankshaft sensor – $2300obo
Beth – 302-470-4061
– Electric fireplace – $150obo
– White modern glass-top coffee table – $80obo
– Homemade, hand-stitched Quilt – $60obo
Vickie – 302-645-2790
– Clothes closet 7ft by 2.5 by 2 ft, two door, two racks – $100
– TI 99/4a Computer complete with games – $100 obo
– Outdoor long handle garden tools – $8 a piece
John – 301-821-7912
– 20 pairs of men’s casual Pants – size 40W 29 or 30L – 4$ a pair
– 20 men’s golf shirts, XL – $4 a piece
Mel – 302-313-5983
– 4 “Gone with the Wind” porcelain dolls – $350 each
– Book case and matching cabinet – $150
– Elliptical – $250
Susan 302-396-8508
– Fischer SVH4000 VHS with remote – $25
– Eureka vacuum – $25
– Brand new commode – $30
Gloria – 302-645-5888
– 2000 Buick Century – 151,000 miles – $3000
– Two Pioneer speakers – $30 both
Al – 410-865-9165
– Focus right Scarlett 2i2 Audio interface – $100
Mary – 302-856-6756
– 46inch Hitachi TV with stand – $75obo
Lee – 410-627-3200
– LOOKING FOR: Push mower
Michael – 443-891-4161
– 2 full stand up bike racks – $50 for both
David – 302-858-5006
– 1969 26″ Sylvania Console model TV – $50
1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $50
Mark – 610-653-5702
– Looking for garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term, willing to pay top dollar with 30 miles radius of Rehoboth
Alyssa – 302-278-8498
– 10 x 12 foot shed – FREE you must move
– female Havanese dog – ask for price
– FREE Firewood
Eric – 410-430-3804
– Single bed with frame, headboard and box spring – $50
– Wooden desk 4ft by 6ft – $250
– Wooden desk 2ft by 4ft – $75