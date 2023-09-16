Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 9-16-23

Dennis – 410-458-2582

– Grey metal frame twin bed with head and foot boards and almost brand new foam bed – $100

– Twin Sheets and bed mattress – $12 each

Mark – 610-653-5702

– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term willing to pay top dollar with 30 miles radius of Rehoboth

Vickie – 302-645-2790

– Clothes closet – 7ft by 2.5 by 2ft, two door, two racks – $100 obo

– TI 99/4a Computer complete with games – $100 obo

– Outdoor long handle garden tools – $8 a piece

Al – 410-865-9165

– 2 Weatherguard black & aluminum truck boxes for 8ft bed – $200

– Ladder rack for 8ft bed – $100

Duane – 443-783-3753

– Shark upright with attachments – $20

– XP446 copier / printer – $20

Pat – 321-258-2738

– FREE Loveseat

Earl – 862-321-9088

– Crossbar for roof rack that fits a 2013-2017 Subaru Crosstrek – $40

Ron – 302-260-4245

– 24ft fiberglass extension ladder – $100

Jo – 302-947-4878

– Adult Tricycle – $450

– Ninja indoor grill – $100

– Troybuilt 2017 lawn mower engine – not working – $75

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Fischer SVH4000 VHS with remote – $25

– Eureka Vacuum – $25

– Brand new commode – $30

Nadeen – 302-684-2610

– Tony Little’s Gazelle – $75

Hal – 410-202-6857

– Momma Bear wood stove – $50