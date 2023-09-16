Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 9-16-23
Dennis – 410-458-2582
– Grey metal frame twin bed with head and foot boards and almost brand new foam bed – $100
– Twin Sheets and bed mattress – $12 each
Mark – 610-653-5702
– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term willing to pay top dollar with 30 miles radius of Rehoboth
Vickie – 302-645-2790
– Clothes closet – 7ft by 2.5 by 2ft, two door, two racks – $100 obo
– TI 99/4a Computer complete with games – $100 obo
– Outdoor long handle garden tools – $8 a piece
Al – 410-865-9165
– 2 Weatherguard black & aluminum truck boxes for 8ft bed – $200
– Ladder rack for 8ft bed – $100
Duane – 443-783-3753
– Shark upright with attachments – $20
– XP446 copier / printer – $20
Pat – 321-258-2738
– FREE Loveseat
Earl – 862-321-9088
– Crossbar for roof rack that fits a 2013-2017 Subaru Crosstrek – $40
Ron – 302-260-4245
– 24ft fiberglass extension ladder – $100
Jo – 302-947-4878
– Adult Tricycle – $450
– Ninja indoor grill – $100
– Troybuilt 2017 lawn mower engine – not working – $75
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Fischer SVH4000 VHS with remote – $25
– Eureka Vacuum – $25
– Brand new commode – $30
Nadeen – 302-684-2610
– Tony Little’s Gazelle – $75
Hal – 410-202-6857
– Momma Bear wood stove – $50