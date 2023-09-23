Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 9-23-23
Michelle
– 38th District Republican Club Meeting – Monday 9-25 at Fenwick Crab House – 6pm
Bill – 610-357-4363
– Marcy Apex Home Gym – FREE
Dorothy – 302-604-9229
– Craftsman snowblower – $100
– French Provincial desk – $350
Everett – 240-439-0667
– 2008 Harley heritage soft tail, 105th edition – $8200
Nancy – 302-530-9960
– Washer and/or Dryer – ask for price
Bill – 410-491-8900
– Battery powered push mower and weed eater – $60
Al – 410-865-9165
– Misc Hunting gear – ask for info
Susan – 302-396-8508
– 2009 Grand Marquis – $4200
– Fisher VHS4000 – $25
– 2 high quality speakers – $100 each
Liz – 302-339-9128
– Lots of costume jewelry – $200 for all OBO
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Old tool, over 100 years old – make offer
– Chanter for bagpipe – make offer
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Arctic muck boots, men’s 7 – $150
– Liberty Safe 5 feet tall and HEAVY – $800
– Dry bath lift – $350
Mark – 610-653-5702
– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term, willing to pay top dollar within 30 miles radius of Rehoboth
– LOOKING FOR: Tickets to see Ben Carson in Georgetown on 9-27