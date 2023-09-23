Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 9-23-23

Michelle

– 38th District Republican Club Meeting – Monday 9-25 at Fenwick Crab House – 6pm

Bill – 610-357-4363

– Marcy Apex Home Gym – FREE

Dorothy – 302-604-9229

– Craftsman snowblower – $100

– French Provincial desk – $350

Everett – 240-439-0667

– 2008 Harley heritage soft tail, 105th edition – $8200

Nancy – 302-530-9960

– Washer and/or Dryer – ask for price

Bill – 410-491-8900

– Battery powered push mower and weed eater – $60

Al – 410-865-9165

– Misc Hunting gear – ask for info

Susan – 302-396-8508

– 2009 Grand Marquis – $4200

– Fisher VHS4000 – $25

– 2 high quality speakers – $100 each

Liz – 302-339-9128

– Lots of costume jewelry – $200 for all OBO

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Old tool, over 100 years old – make offer

– Chanter for bagpipe – make offer

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– Arctic muck boots, men’s 7 – $150

– Liberty Safe 5 feet tall and HEAVY – $800

– Dry bath lift – $350

Mark – 610-653-5702

– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term, willing to pay top dollar within 30 miles radius of Rehoboth

– LOOKING FOR: Tickets to see Ben Carson in Georgetown on 9-27