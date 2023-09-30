Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 9-30-23

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Old tool, over 100 years – old make offer

– Chanter for bagpipe – make offer

– Various antiques – make an offer

Nadeen – 302-684-2610

– Tony Little’s Gazelle – $75

– 3 boxed blinded unopen 35×64 – $5 each or all 3 for $13

– 75 45rpm records – $35 for all

Ron – 302-260-1753

– Professional SCUBA gear – make offer

Gloria – 302-645-5888

– 2000 Buick Century,151230 miles – $2500

Nancy – 302-530-9960

– Washer and/or Dryer – ask for price

Vickie – 302-645-2790

– Clothes closet 7ft by 2.5 by 2ft, two door, two racks – $100 obo

– TI 99/4a Computer Complete with games – $100 obo

– Outdoor long handle garden tools – $8 a piece

Alissa – 302-278-8498

– Grill with two tiers and propane – $175

– Old Curio cabinet with glass shelves – $75

– 9 year old female Havanese – $375

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– Arctic muck boots, men’s 7 – $150

– Dry bath lift – $350

– Hall runner – brown and tan with pink and blue – $25

Herm – 302-841-7971

– 91 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail – $6500

– 1yr old St Bernard – free

– LOOKING FOR: 17-inch, 8 hole Ford rim

Mark – 610-653-5702

– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term – willing to pay top dollar within 30 miles radius of Rehoboth

Trey – 561-281-5307

– Set of 8 solid bronze, rectangular port holes, HEAVY 11in x 7in – $1100

Duane – 443-783-3753

– Shark upright vacuum with attachments – $20

– XP446 copier/ printer – $20

Kathy – 302-644-2472

– New Wayfair recliner – $150

– Comfy non-recliner chair – FREE

– Dog ramp for bed – $50

Kathy – 724-866-60134

– Custom design wall hanging with red, green & cream colors 38 x 48 – $75