Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 9-30-23
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Old tool, over 100 years – old make offer
– Chanter for bagpipe – make offer
– Various antiques – make an offer
Nadeen – 302-684-2610
– Tony Little’s Gazelle – $75
– 3 boxed blinded unopen 35×64 – $5 each or all 3 for $13
– 75 45rpm records – $35 for all
Ron – 302-260-1753
– Professional SCUBA gear – make offer
Gloria – 302-645-5888
– 2000 Buick Century,151230 miles – $2500
Nancy – 302-530-9960
– Washer and/or Dryer – ask for price
Vickie – 302-645-2790
– Clothes closet 7ft by 2.5 by 2ft, two door, two racks – $100 obo
– TI 99/4a Computer Complete with games – $100 obo
– Outdoor long handle garden tools – $8 a piece
Alissa – 302-278-8498
– Grill with two tiers and propane – $175
– Old Curio cabinet with glass shelves – $75
– 9 year old female Havanese – $375
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Arctic muck boots, men’s 7 – $150
– Dry bath lift – $350
– Hall runner – brown and tan with pink and blue – $25
Herm – 302-841-7971
– 91 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail – $6500
– 1yr old St Bernard – free
– LOOKING FOR: 17-inch, 8 hole Ford rim
Mark – 610-653-5702
– LOOKING FOR: Garage space to store 20ft Jaguar sedan long term – willing to pay top dollar within 30 miles radius of Rehoboth
Trey – 561-281-5307
– Set of 8 solid bronze, rectangular port holes, HEAVY 11in x 7in – $1100
Duane – 443-783-3753
– Shark upright vacuum with attachments – $20
– XP446 copier/ printer – $20
Kathy – 302-644-2472
– New Wayfair recliner – $150
– Comfy non-recliner chair – FREE
– Dog ramp for bed – $50
Kathy – 724-866-60134
– Custom design wall hanging with red, green & cream colors 38 x 48 – $75