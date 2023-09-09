Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 9-9-23
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Antique tools, 70 years old with verification – Ask for more info
– Chanter for bagpipes – make offer
Vickie – 302-645-2790
– Clothes closet 7ft by 2.5 by 2 ft – two door two racks – $100 obo
– TI 99/4a Computer, complete with games – $100 obo
– Outdoor long handle garden tools – $8 a piece
Dean – 302-644-4472
– Craftsman table saw – $125
– Delta finishing saw – $75
– Self propelled Briggs and Stratton push mower – $50
Russell – 302-854-6609
– GE Breaker box, 420amp 415amp 150amp 6 knockouts 3 breakers – $45
– ATT home phone set, 4 handsets new – $65
David – 302-858-5006
– 1969 26″ Sylvania Console model TV – $65
– 1985 20″ Zenith portable TV – $55
– LOOKING FOR: Small fridge with freezer compartment at the top.
Herm – 302-841-7971
– 91 Harley Davidson heritage softail – $7000
– 1yr old St Bernard – $500
– LOOKING FOR: 8 hole Ford rim
Kathy – 302-745-4444
– ’65 Mustang front bucket seats, good condition, black – $200
– Used chimney brush with extension – $25
– Mopar radio, might not work – $20
Duane – 443-783-3753
– Shark upright with attachments – $20
– Epson XP446 copier/ printer – $20
Tony – 240-549-9690
– LOOKING FOR: Total Gym
John – 443-944-5607
– LOOKING FOR: Set of TRX straps
Bill – 302-542-1588
– 4 rims and wheels for F250 – ask about price
John – 301-821-7912
– Curio Cabinet – $40
– 2 Central Vac Units – $25
– 3 Aquariums – 5 gallon / 10 gallon / 25 gallon – with all equipment – Make offer