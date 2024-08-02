Talk of the Day Fishing Report 08/02/24

Thursday was another hot day at the beach with best fishing early and late in the day.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa recorded a 4.72-pound Delaware Citation snakehead for Ryan Stetser that he caught on a frog while fishing from in New Castle.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic told us slot striped bass are available from St. John to Augustine Beach with peeler crab the top bait. Trout have been caught on the Jersey side with peeler also the top bait there.

Taylored Tackle in Seaford told us most of her customers are fishing early or late in the day to avoid the heat. Blue catfish are the prime target in Broad Creek and the Nanticoke River with cut bunker, sunfish or white perch the top baits.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us 23-inch flounder was caught there on Wednesday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.