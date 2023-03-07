Tall Crane Arrives to Begin Off-Peak, Under-Bridge Utility Work on Bay Bridge

Image courtesy MDOT

If you travel the Bay Bridge – you’ll see a tall crane that will begin under-bridge utility work this month in preparation for the bridge deck replacement on the eastbound span this fall. This under-bridge work will be done during off-peak hours and will result in some off-peak lane closures, but traffic impacts are expected to be minimal. However, drivers are reminded to pay attention and obey the overhead lane-use signals. A second crane will arrive and begin under-bridge work later in the spring. Boaters are reminded to make no wake for worker and waterway safety.

Additional information from MDOT:

Work on Eastbound Deck Replacement Begins this Fall

Once work gets underway this fall, construction on the first section of the eastbound deck replacement is expected to continue into 2025, with additional sections to follow based on available funding and bridge conditions. The first section, on the Eastern Shore side of the eastbound span, is nearly one mile of the overall 4.35-mile-long bridge. Areas of the existing eastbound deck are nearly 50 years old and have reached the end of their service life. The Maryland Transportation Authority has designed the project to ensure minimal traffic impacts, with no need for 24/7 lane closures. Major work will be accomplished overnight with two-way operations on the westbound span (weather permitting), and both spans will be open for drivers during peak periods. Crews will utilize off-peak lane closures during the day to get work areas ready for successful night shifts. The new pre-cast deck sections will be fabricated off-site and barged to the Bay Bridge. During overnight shifts, crews will remove portions of the existing bridge deck, install new precast deck panels and reopen lanes in time for morning commuters.

The Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement includes replacement of the deck floor, barrier upgrades, structural rehabilitation of the steel superstructure, lane-use signal gantry replacements and utility relocations, as well as off-site stormwater management work. In October 2022, the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved the construction services contract for the first section to Kokosing McLean, of Anne Arundel County.

Image courtesy MDOT

MDTA’s 2015 Bay Bridge Life Cycle Cost Analysis identified this initial section – known as a deck truss section, see area shown below – as the first in a series of projects over the next several decades to maintain safe and working order conditions for the 71-year-old span. The timing of future phases and other projects will depend on available funding and bridge conditions.

Residents and commuters can obtain additional information and updates about the project at baybridge.com. For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit baybridge.com. For real-time updates on major incidents follow on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA and on Facebook at facebook.com/TheMDTA. Sign up for email/text alerts here.