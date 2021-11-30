Tanger Sunglass Hut Burglarized Over Past Weekend

Delaware State Police are investigating a burglary that nearly wiped out the inventory The Sunglass Hut at Midway Tanger Outlets.

Troopers were dispatched to the store Sunday morning about a break-in during the overnight hours. Cash was also taken from the register before the male suspect got away in a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with another unknown male suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-752-3792 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

State Police released this description:

The suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, baseball hat, dark-colored face covering, and dark-colored gloves. The suspect was possibly traveling in a Chrysler Town and Country minivan with another unknown male subject. There are no video surveillance images available.

State Police said presently there is no surveillance video available.