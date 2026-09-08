Tax Bill Availability for Kent County, DE Residents

Some Kent County residents report that they have not yet received their property tax bill. County Tax officials are providing several ways for property owners to confirm and retrieve their bills. If you have not received your bill – you can call the tax office, email the tax office or search property records online. Remember – Kent County tax bills are due September 30th.

Call the Tax Office — Reach us at 302-744-2341 for immediate assistance.

Email the Tax Office — Send inquiries to taxoffice@kentcountyde.gov

Search Property Records Online— From the County’s website, www.kentcountyde.gov

click on the Property Search tool to look up your parcel and view your tax bill.

Kent County officials encourage residents to use any of these options to ensure timely access to their tax information and avoid delays in payment processing.