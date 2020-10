If you filed for an extension of the tax deadline, today is the day to get your 2019 tax return filed.

The IRS offers electronic filing options, including IRS Free File.

Anything to be mailed must be postmarked by today.

The usual April 15th deadline was extended to July 15th early in the pandemic.

Taxpayers in Delaware and Maryland who filed for extensions also face a deadline of today to file state taxes.

For more information and assistance:

IRS

Delaware Revenue

Maryland Revenue