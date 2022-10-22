UPDATED: Two Teens Arrested after Fight at Cape Henlopen Homecoming Football Game

UPDATED – 1:25pm – Two teenagers have been arrested for resisting arrest and other charges after a fight broke out Friday night at the Cape Henlopen Homecoming football game. Delaware State Police were working security and tried to break up the fight – when a 16 year old male from Lewes charged at troopers and an altercation began and one trooper was struck in the face by a second suspect. Both were arrested and the 16 year old resisted arrest while being taken to the patrol vehicle. He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. A 17 year old from Rehoboth Beach also resisted arrest – and troopers found over 17 grams of marijuana in his possession.

16-year-old suspect

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Underage Consumption of Alcohol

The 16-year-old juvenile was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released to a guardian.

17-year-old suspect

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Hindering Prosecution

Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of Marijuana

The 17-year-old juvenile was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released to a guardian.

