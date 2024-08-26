Teen Bicyclist Seriously Injured on Coastal Highway

A 14-year-old boy riding a bike was injured in a collision with an auto just before 4:45 p.m. this past Friday on Coastal Highway at the Ocean Village Development north of Bethany.

Lt. India Sturgis, state police spokesperson, says a man was driving south in a Ford Explorer in the left lane of Coastal Highway just north of Fred Hudson Road when the boy crossed west to the center median but failed to yield to southbound traffic.

He was thrown into the windshield and was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries. The roadway was shut down for about an hour.