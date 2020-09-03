Teen Charged In Wicomico Co. Arson Investigation

A juvenile is charged with two counts of arson in Wicomico County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says the charges resulted from three investigations.

One fire was set at a home on Roger Street in Salisbury last April. The 14-year-old suspect is also charged with an attempted arson August 10th at an apartment on Second Street in Salisbury, and a fire at the same apartment the next day that caused $30,000 damage.

Details were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for appropriate court action.