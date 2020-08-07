Teen Charged With Setting Two Vehicle Fires

A juvenile is charged with setting two vehicles on fire in Salisbury last month, within a block of each other in the neighborhood around Salisbury University.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the 17-year-old suspect is connected to a fire July 15th on Elberta Avenue and a fire July 21st on Loblolly Lane. No one was hurt in the fires, but damage to each vehicle was estimated at about $5,000.

The teen is charged with two counts of second-degree arson and two counts of first-degree malicious burning.