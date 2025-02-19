Teen Chased and Shot at by Masked Individual After Exiting School Bus
Police say a Capital School District bus was dropping off a group of students from Dover High School on Village Drive. The victim-a 16-year-old– was one of those students getting off the bus when an unknown individual wearing a mask began chasing him. Soon after, the suspect began shooting at the victim as they both were running. The bus driver followed predetermined safety protocols and immediately left the area, ensuring the safety of the children who remained on the bus. No one was injured as a result of this shooting. As of this afternoon, police were attempting to get the victim to cooperate with detectives, but so far he has not provided any additional information or suspect description.
The Capital School District and the Dover Police Department routinely work together to address school safety. In addition to School Resource Officers, the District has been contracting supplemental Officers to ensure the safety of the schools. As a precaution, the Dover Police Department will be adding on to that effort with increased presence at Dover High School for the remainder of the week.
There are no additional leads at this time.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.