Teen Chased and Shot at by Masked Individual After Exiting School Bus

The Dover Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots were fired this afternoon in the area of Village Drive north of Walker Road. Dover Police received the call at just after 2:30.

Police say a Capital School District bus was dropping off a group of students from Dover High School on Village Drive. The victim-a 16-year-old– was one of those students getting off the bus when an unknown individual wearing a mask began chasing him. Soon after, the suspect began shooting at the victim as they both were running. The bus driver followed predetermined safety protocols and immediately left the area, ensuring the safety of the children who remained on the bus. No one was injured as a result of this shooting. As of this afternoon, police were attempting to get the victim to cooperate with detectives, but so far he has not provided any additional information or suspect description.

Officers checked the area for the one who chased and shot at the 16-year-old, and any individuals that might be associated with the incident, but they could not find anyone. Officers responded to Dover High School and confirmed that the bus was not struck, its driver and the remaining students were unharmed, and there were no active threats to the campus.

Additional Information from Dover Police: