Teen Pedestrian Injured in Motor Vehicle Collision in Seaford

A 16-year-old pedestrian in Seaford is in stable condition after being flown to a regional hospital with significant injuries from a motor vehicle collision. The collision occurred early this morning at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Bridgeville Highway. The driver of the vehicle–a 26-year-old woman from Bridgeville– was not injured. Police issued her a citation for Inattentive Driving and Failing to Yield the Right of Way to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk. The Seaford Police Department along with the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department and Sussex County Paramedics responded to the scene at 7:12 a.m. Officials reopened the roadway after approximately 48 minutes.