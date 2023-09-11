Breaking: Teen Struck by Hit-&-Run Driver Outside Rehoboth

Police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian struck near the Rehoboth Beach city garage Sunday evening that sent one teen to the hospital.

It was reported around 10:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street. That is where police found the teen after he was allegedly struck and possibly dragged by the suspect vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with what sounds like hopefully non-life-threatening injuries.

Rehoboth Beach police are assisting state troopers with the investigation.