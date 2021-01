A teenager is charged in connection with a recent shooting in Dover.

According to Dover Police, a 17-year-old male has been arrested and is being held at Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the upper body in the unit block of Stevenson Drive in Manchester Square January 4th. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police announced the arrest of a suspect Thursday. The investigation into the shooting continues.