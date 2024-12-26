Teenager Critically Injured in Christmas Eve Shooting

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 14-year-old boy from Dover on Christmas Eve/Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Dover Police received a call from Bayhealth Kent Campus, reporting that a 14-year-old was at the hospital and had a gunshot wound to his upper body. Due to the nature of his injuries, the victim was flown to a New Castle County Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. According to police, the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle on Willis Road, just north of North Little Creek Road when two black males approached the vehicle. One of the individuals then fired several rounds at the vehicle, striking the victim, and left the area on foot. Police have no leads to provide at this time, and the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Additional Information from Dover Police:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7123. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb. com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.