Teens arrested after traffic stop turns up drugs in Milton

17-year-old Cyrus Kosmider, of Milford and 17-year-old Dallas Mohler, of Lincoln, DE – Delaware State Police (Left to Right)

Two teens were arrested after police say a traffic stop turned up close to a hundred grams of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms in Milton.

According to Delaware State Police, around 12:20 a.m., Tuesday troopers spotted a red Dodge Journey in the left turn lane on Harbeson Road about to turn west on Route 9.

The driver failed to turn from the turning lane and continued straight onto Harbeson Road, and a traffic stop was initiated.

Contact was made with the driver, 17-year-old Cyrus Kosmider, of Milford, and a passenger, 17-year-old Dallas Mohler, of Lincoln.

An odor of marijuana was detected and a bottle liquor was observed in plain view on the back seat, according to police. A computer inquiry revealed that Kosmider did not have a valid driver’s license.

A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 98.5 grams of marijuana and approximately 7.95 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Kosmider was arrested and charged Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 counts) Felony, Driving Without a Valid License, Underage Possession of Alcohol, and Drive in Proper Lane and Direction. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Mohler was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 counts) Felony and Underage Possession of Alcohol. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.