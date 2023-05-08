Temporary Closure Along Carroll St. for Parking Garage Repairs in Salisbury

01-22-23 – Tidal Health Parking Garage Collapse / Image courtesy Salisbury Career Fire Fighters – Local 4246

The City of Salisbury will close Carroll Street from Waverly Drive to South Division Street for repairs to the parking garage at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. The road will be closed Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19. Waverly and South Division will still be accessible from the west and east and a detour though Downtown Salisbury by way of Circle Avenue and South Division will be provided.

In late January there was a partial collapse of the 2nd floor parking level after an SUV struck a retaining wall.