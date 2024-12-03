Temporary Closure of Hebron Convenience Center Dec 9 – 20

The Hebron Convenience Center at 8301 Old Railroad Road will be closing temporarily on December 9th for upgrading and maintenance. It will remain closed until December 20th. Wicomico County officials as that while the Hebron Convenience Center is closed, please dispose of trash and recycling at either the Newland Park Convenience Center (5.7) miles away at 6948 Brick Kiln Road in Salisbury or the Quantico Convenience Center (6 miles away) at 25202 Nanticoke Road in Salisbury.

Any inquires can be handled by calling 410-548-4935.