Temporary Restriction on Shellfish Harvesting in Manklin Creek Through March 1

A temporary restriction has been placed on shellfish harvesting in Manklin Creek after a sewage leak earlier this month. On February 7th, Worcester County Public Works crews identified and repaired a 10-inch sewer main break near the corner of Ocean Parkway and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. The break caused approximately 1,200 gallons of sewage to leak into an adjacent marsh, which drains into Manklin Creek. There are no oyster bed leases in Manklin Creek. Those who may have oyster floats or cages in Manklin Creek are strongly cautioned not to consume any shellfish from that body of water for the next 21 days. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an emergency closure on February 8th. The closure will remain in effect until March 1.

Additional Information from Worcester County:

“The county immediately notified the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), which issued a public notice temporarily restricting shellfish harvesting in Manklin Creek,” Public Works Director Dallas Baker said.

“Closure restrictions are based on providing 14 days to dilute out any bacteria and 21 days to strain out potential viruses, such as Norovirus,” Environmental Programs Director Bob Mitchell said.