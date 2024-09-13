Temporary Safety Zone Established for Bay Bridge Paddle on Sunday

The US Coast Guard has established a temporary safety zone from 8am till 1pm on Sunday in the vicinity of the Bay Bridge for the Bay Bridge Paddle.

The safety zone will cover all navigable waters of the Chesapeake Bay, adjacent to the shoreline at Sandy Point State Park and adjacent to the spans of the William P. Lane Jr. Memorial bridges, from shoreline to shoreline.

Vessels may not enter, remain in, or transit through the safety zone during this enforcement unless authorized to do so by the captain of the Port or the Event Patrol Commander.