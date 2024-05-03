Temporary Traffic Calming/Pedestrian Safety Measures Installed on King Charles Ave in Rehoboth Beach

Image courtesy City of Rehoboth Beach

Two temporary traffic calming and pedestrian-safety measures have been installed on King Charles Avenue in Rehoboth Beach for the upcoming summer season. These options were part of the Rossi Group’s parking and traffic study, which was presented to the City Commissioners in early April. New pedestrian crosswalks and a pedestrian relief island have been installed at Stockley Street. Additional crosswalks and bump outs are at New Castle Street.

A survey to measure users’ perceptions of the projects’ effectiveness and the level of safety provided is available via a QR code on posts at the intersections and via Reach Out Rehoboth.



These pilot projects will help city officials determine if these or other traffic-calming measures should be constructed in these locations and/or elsewhere within the city permanently.