Ten Salisbury University Community Members Named Fulbright Student Semifinalists for the 2024-25 Program

Ten Salisbury University community members have been named Fulbright Student semifinalists for the 2024-25 program. The Fulbright is America’s flagship international exchange program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This year’s semifinalists represent nearly 50% of the University’s applicants. They received support from SU faculty and staff who, along with providing application help, assisted with practice Fulbright interviews for all candidates.

“This year was the second most competitive in the history of the award, with over 12,000 applications for the Fulbright,” said Dr. Kristen Walton, director of SU’s Nationally Competitive Fellowships Office. “I am so proud of our students and also thank all of the people who helped on interview committees, as well as those across campus who supported these applications.”

Five seniors and one recent alumna are being considered for English Teaching Assistantships: Gelila Alemu, a computer science major from Rockville, MD, to Cambodia; Caroline Daly, a marketing major from Annapolis to North Macedonia; Masha Goncharenko, an art and communication major from Salisbury, to Kazakhstan; Liam Holmes ’24, from Salisbury, to Turkey; Nicolina Mondo, a psychology major from Orefield, PA, to Slovakia; and Vicky Vazquez, an English as a second language and Spanish major from Berlin, MD, to Thailand.

Two seniors and two alumni also are up for academic study and research awards: Stephora Alberi, a computer science major from Salisbury, to Estonia; Andersen Herman, a chemistry major from Fruitland, MD; to the Slovak Republic; Kelly Mitzel M’24, from Amery, WI, to Canada; and Rebecca Pritt ’23, from Havre De Grace, MD, to Malaysia.

Daly, Herman and Mondo are members of SU’s Glenda Chatham and Robert G. Clarke Honors College.

More than 100 SU students have won national and international fellowships, scholarships and awards in the past decade, including 39 Fulbright students. SU students or alumni who are interested in applying for national fellowships may contact Walton at kpwalton@salisbury.edu for assistance. For more information, visit www.salisbury.edu/nationalfellowships.

