Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest

Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.

This past Saturday, the situation became especially tense when one group argued with police at the bandstand trying to get the bus there to pick them up around 4:20 p.m. They demanded to talk with a police supervisor and said they would be contacting the mayor. At least 10 police officers responded as the situation escalated. One man ended up getting arrested and was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, says Lt. Jaime Riddle, Rehoboth Beach police spokesman.

Police had told the drivers of the three DC Trails buses several times that they had to load and unload behind the firehouse or face a $300 fine. But passengers complained about the long walk to/from the beach with all of their beach gear and supplies. Police recommended the Jolly Trolley for those who could not walk easily as it offers rides to/from the bandstand to city hall as part of the route.

But the situation at the parking lot behind the firehouse had its own problems. GSA box trucks in town for the President’s visit were already taking up one of the two bus parking spots. Parking Department personnel soon reported that the buses were blocking motorists from accessing parking and leaving the lot.

These were not the only buses that the police sent here on Saturday but a group of three at once compounded the problems. A representative from DC Trails of Lorton, Va. said on Sunday that the company was waiting to interview all of the drivers before management decides to comment. The passengers mostly came from Virginia and Maryland.

Lt. Riddle also said on Sunday that he was planning to contact the bus companies to explain the city’s policy and to determine where they were obtaining their info.