Tent, Canopy Violations Persist in Eighth Season in Rehoboth

The Rehoboth Beach tent and canopy ban is now in its eighth season and continues to be a daily challenge for officials to enforce.

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol ambassador called for the police three times on Saturday to help when beach visitors refused to cooperate.

This couple received visits from the beach ambassador and a police cadet who issued him a $25 citation around noon. But he did not take the canopy down until about an hour later when a full-time officer came. He is from Virginia but was staying at the Boardwalk Plaza and set up his canopy here in front of the hotel.

“What’s the difference between this canopy and people behind me that have four umbrellas?” he asked. “You put four umbrellas together, it’s actually bigger than this canopy,” he pointed out.

He admits they didn’t do their “due diligence and read the rules and regulations,” but on the other hand, he says the city should get its “priorities straight. They want to prioritize this freaking canopy over an umbrella. Some of these women are walking around with next-to-nothing-on in front of children. Does that make any sense to you? Doesn’t make any sense to me! Put your priorities in order,” he added.