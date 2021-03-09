Test-Openings Scheduled At Lewes & Rehoboth Drawbridges

Motorists who utilize the Lewes Drawbridge or the Rehoboth Drawbridge should plan for test openings and closings.

According to DelDOT, its contractor plans to perform test openings of the drawbridges between 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The Lewes Drawbridge connects Savannah Road and Anglers Road. The Rehoboth Drawbridge crosses Lewes-Rehoboth Canal on Route 1A / Rehoboth Avenue between Canal Street and Atlantic Avenue.

According to DelDOT, the drawbridges will be available for drivers and pedestrians between the scheduled test openings, which will take place pending weather conditions.