Testing Encouraged For Dover Church Congregation Following Positive Result

Attendees of a recent conference at a church in Dover and congregation members are being advised to get tested for ccoronavirus.

At least three members of Destiny Christian Church have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least two of them attended recent services there before they knew they were positive, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The church hosted two recent conferences – the Prophetic Conference July 17th through 19th and the Life Conference over the past weekend.

The church congregation and attendees of the conference are invited to be tested today at Destiny Christian Church, 2161 Forrest Avenue in Dover, from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tests may be reserved at Delaware.curativeinc.com. This testing event is also open to the public.

“Knowing your COVID-19 status is one of the most important things you can do to prevent spread of the virus,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. “Based on the timing of when the positive individuals received their test results, their last exposures to others in the congregation, and the large weekend events, we strongly recommend anyone who has been at this church over the last two to three weeks get tested. Doing so will help us identify any additional positives and ensure that those individuals are self-isolating at home to prevent further spread of the disease in our community.”