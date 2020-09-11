Testing Event Today Welcomes Attendees Of Bridgeville Concert / Rodeo

Anyone who visited a large rodeo / concert event at Rancho El on Redden Road near Bridgeville last Sunday is ‘strongly encouraged’ to get a test for COVID-19.



The Delaware Division of Public Health says patrons of the gathering, which appeared to lack social distancing and mask compliance, should find a convenient location for a test through the state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.delaware.gov. A free testing event will be held today (Friday) from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Woodbridge Middle School, 307 South Laws Street, in Bridgeville. Testing is also available there for the general public, and pre-registration is encouraged at delaware.curativeinc.com.

“There is significant concern for community spread of the virus as a result of this event,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. “We want to make sure that everyone who attended that event knows they’re at risk. It is important that anyone attending the event get tested as soon as possible to identify if they have been infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and that they take the steps to isolate and protect their friends and family from also contracting the disease.”



People with symptoms associated with coronavirus should stay home.

Social media posts depict a closely-gathered crowd in which very few people were wearing masks. The event has drawn the attention of DPH and Governor John Carney due to likely violations of crowd size restrictions and the potential that the concert-rodeo may have been a “spreader” of the virus.