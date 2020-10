A Texas man has been arrested by Delaware State Police for a burglary in Dewey Beach. Police were called to a home on Coastal Highway where someone entered a home by smashing the glass to the front door. Items inside were damaged. A cleaning lady discovered the break-in and contacted police, who found 28 year old William Wachtell of Austin, TX inside. He is charged with 1st degree burglary and criminal mischief. He is free on a $9000 unsecured bond.