Texas Roadhouse coming to Millsboro

For years, Millsboro residents have been yearning for a steak house, and now they’re getting one!

Town officials have announced that Texas Roadhouse has submitted a preliminary site plan to build a new location.

According to the company, if all goes according to plan, the restaurant will be located near the southbound side of Route 113 between Taco Bell and Royal Farms.

“The Town thanks Texas Roadhouse for choosing Millsboro,” said Sheldon P. Hudson, town manager. “In a 2018 Town survey, one of the things Millsboro residents indicated they wanted most was a steak house, and the Town has been working tirelessly since that time to do its part to inspire even more high-quality sit-down restaurants to come to Millsboro. Residents can rest assured that, even as additional dining establishments come to town, Millsboro’s recruitment efforts on both the restaurant and retail sides will continue.”

