Text Message Scam in Queen Anne’s and Surrounding Counties

聽In Queen Anne’s County the Office of the Sheriff says a Smishing Scam is affecting that area and surrounding counties. Scammers are sending fraudulent text messages posing as a road toll collection service, claiming you have an outstanding balance and are at risk of a late fee. If you’ve received a text like this, the first and most important th i ng you can do is to not click on the link. The following steps are suggested:

聽

1) File a complaint with the IC3 (Internet Crime Complaint Center) at: www.ic3.gov, be sure to include:

-The phone number from where the text originated.

–The website listed within the text

聽

2) Delete the Smishing Text

聽

3) (Optionally) Using the toll’s legitimate website or phone number to confirm you have no outstanding balances.

聽

If you have clicked the link and completed the form, you should immediately contact your financial institutions to secure your personal information and accounts, and dispute any unfamiliar charges.

聽