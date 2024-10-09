Text Message Scam in Queen Anne’s and Surrounding Counties

In Queen Anne’s County the Office of the Sheriff says a Smishing Scam is affecting that area and surrounding counties. Scammers are sending fraudulent text messages posing as a road toll collection service, claiming you have an outstanding balance and are at risk of a late fee. If you’ve received a text like this, the first and most important th i ng you can do is to not click on the link. The following steps are suggested:

1) File a complaint with the IC3 (Internet Crime Complaint Center) at: www.ic3.gov, be sure to include:

-The phone number from where the text originated.

–The website listed within the text

2) Delete the Smishing Text

3) (Optionally) Using the toll’s legitimate website or phone number to confirm you have no outstanding balances.