The Art Scene Flourishes in West Rehoboth!

What started as an art market near the Ale House in downtown Rehoboth Beach last summer has transformed into a popular and booming art show in West Rehoboth every Monday night.

The West Rehoboth Creative Market features the work of about 15 to 20 local artists and artisans each week. All items are handmade like this acrylic resin pour that visitors can make in the shape of Delaware!

Photos courtesy DAC

Artists must apply to the Developing Artist Collaboration which runs the market that continues to expand. The market now includes DIY cocktails, Revelations beer and food vendors with live entertainment. The combination draws a significant crowd now each week. People should consider walking or biking to the market when possible.

“Our main goal is not to make money off vendor events,” says Pat Gallagher, DAC’s marketing director, “but the goal is to provide resources to the artists to develop their careers.” DAC provides artists with studio space, career workshops, printer services and guidance from fellow artists. DAC is an entrepreneurial-modeled nonprofit which means that the organization generates income from some of its programming to help sustain the organization.

The group started in 2015 as the Dewey Artist Collaboration by a few friends who were artists hanging out on the beach. Leah Beach is its founder and director. Here are Gallagher, Beach and Macy Beach, a DAC staff member.

“We wanted to help artists take their talent and passion and turn it into a career,” Gallagher says. Keith Warren is one of the many artists you will find at the market with that passion. He is also an avid photographer, an art teacher specializing in watercolors and a bouncer at The Starboard!

The West Rehoboth Creative Market will continue every Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. into October and then transition into a holiday market. It is on the corner of Canal Crossing Road and Central Street across from Tomato Sunshine. For details see the DAC website, its Facebook or Instagram page.