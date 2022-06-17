The Bidens Return To Rehoboth This Weekend

President Biden will spend another weekend at his North Shores home.

The White House schedule indicates that Mr. Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will depart from the White House late this morning (Friday) and will arrive in Rehoboth a few minutes before noon.

The Bidens were in Rehoboth Beach two week ago, a visit that included a violation of restricted air space that led to them being shuttled to the firehouse.

An FAA temporary flight restriction will last through this Monday, June 20th.