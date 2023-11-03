The Bidens Will be Beach-Bound This Weekend
President Biden is headed to Rehoboth Beach this evening for a weekend at the North Shores beach house. The President and First Lady will be returning to Delaware after a stop in Lewiston, Maine where they will visit with families and community members as well as first responders, nurses and others on the front lines of the response in last month’s shooting that left 18 people dead.
The President is expected to return to Washington, DC on Monday.