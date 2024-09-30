The Brady Legal Group Files Complaint with the Superior Court Regarding U.S. Wind Permit Applications

M. Jane Brady of the Brady Legal Group has filed a Complaint with the Superior Court of the State of Delaware in Sussex County on behalf of the Caesar Rodney institute- Paul “Wes” Townsend and George Merrick challenging DNREC’s authority to grant permits to US Wind for Maryland projects in Delaware — addressing legal deficiencies in the approval process for three permits US Wind requested from DNREC. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti has more…