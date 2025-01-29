The City of Seaford Promotes 10+ Year Officer to Deputy Chief of Police

The City of Seaford Police Department has promoted a 10+ year departmental veteran, Tyler Justice to the position of Deputy Chief of Police, effective February 3rd, 2025. Tyler was hired by the Seaford Police Department and graduated from the Delaware State Police Academy in 2014. Deputy Chief Justice said he is extremely honored and excited to have been chosen for the position–adding that the department has made huge strides over the last few years in adapting crime trends and improving community relations. He hopes to continue that work by adding a fresh perspective.

Additional information from the Seaford Police Department:

Chief Marshall Craft stated, “We are excited to see Deputy Chief Justice take on this important role and continue to lead with the same dedication and professionalism that he has shown throughout his career,” said Chief Marshall Craft. “His leadership will be pivotal in shaping the future of the Seaford Police Department.”

During his tenure with the Seaford Police Department, Deputy Chief Justice has served as patrol officer, Sergeant and was the first Seaford Police Officer to serve as the School Resource Officer for the Seaford School District. He is a former member of the Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team and is the founding member and leader of the Strategic Health Initiatives and Emerging Leader Development (SHIELD) Team. Deputy Chief Justice holds several certifications: Officer Resiliency from FBINAA, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE), Mental Health First Aid, Fair and Impartial Policing, and Realistic De-escalation from Force Science. In addition to his specialized training, he has a Masters of Public Administration with a concentration in Ethical Leadership from Marist College. He is also well known within our community for having coached both Seaford’s High School Football and Tennis teams and serving on the board of the Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club.

“I would like to congratulate Officer Tyler Justice.”, said City Manager Charles Anderson. “His character, intelligence, work ethic, leadership abilities, and commitment to serving the community are great values that he will bring with him into his new role as Deputy Chief of the Seaford Police Department.”

When asked about his promotion, Deputy Chief Justice stated “I am extremely honored and excited to have been chosen as the next Deputy Chief for the Seaford Police Department. I was born and raised in Seaford, and I have never wanted to be a part of law enforcement anywhere else. The department has made huge strides over the last few years in adapting crime trends and improving community relations. I hope to continue that work by adding a fresh perspective. I also believe that we have amazing officers in the department who represent the current and future leaders of law enforcement in the region, and I am eager to continue working with them towards a goal of excellence in public service.”