The DART Statewide Service Change is Effective Sunday, Nov 15

A reminder – the DART Statewide Bus Service Change goes into effect on Sunday. After a series of public hearing workshops and website submissions, some modifications have been made to the original proposal.

The only change to Sussex County schedules is for the new DART Connect Seaford which will be in operation from 6am to 8pm Monday through Friday. Earlier printed pockt schedules have the start time as 5:45am.

The new route schedules are available online at DartFirstState.com; printed pocket schedules are also available.