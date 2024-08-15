The Delaware Department of Correction Announces Search for Absconder from the Sussex Community Corrections Center

Authorities are looking for an offender who willfully walked away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown after failing to return from an approved work pass. The offender’s whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, the absconder’s name is Gerald Shields whose last known address was Rehoboth Beach. His birthday is October 4th, 1980. Shields is 5’7 and 165 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued. Anyone with information on Shields is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Correction:

Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

Date of walk-away: 08/14/2024

Name: Gerald Shields

Date of Birth: 10/04/1980

Last known address: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Race/Gender: White/Male

Height: 5’07”

Weight: 165

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Gray

Current Offense: Civil Contempt/Support