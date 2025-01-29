The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Warning of Potential Scam Attempts

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the community about potential scam attempts targeting families using the Inmate Search Feature on their mobile app. Scammers may contact you, falsely claiming they can assist in releasing a loved one or covering court fees in exchange for payment. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will never request money or personal information through unofficial channels. Bail, court fees, or other payments cannot be made with gift cards, cryptocurrency, or unconventional payment methods.