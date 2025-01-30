The Indian River School District to Host Current Expense Referendum In March

The Indian River School District will host a current expense referendum on Thursday, March 20th. The referendum will seek funding for increased operating costs and the recruitment and retention of staff. Voting on March 20th is from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. District residents who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years of age are eligible to vote at any of the following local polling places: East Millsboro Elementary School, Georgetown Elementary School, Indian River High School, Long Neck Elementary School, Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Selbyville Middle School, Sussex Central High School and Millville Community Center (on 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville). In the event of inclement weather, the referendum will be held on March 27th.

Additional information from the Indian River School District:

“During the last three fiscal years, our operating expenses have increased an average of 7.4 percent per year. During that same time period, revenue has increased by only 3.55 percent per year,” said IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens. “That trend is not sustainable and the district has been in a position of deficit spending for the past two fiscal years. Passage of this referendum is imperative if we are to continue the premier educational services currently being provided to our students.”

The Indian River School District strives to recruit and retain talented teachers and support staff. The district’s ability to fill nearly 100 percent of its instructional positions in the midst of a national teacher shortage is the direct result of a positive and supportive working environment and a competitive compensation package. Passage of the referendum will allow the district to continue offering a strong salary package that will attract talented educational professionals and maintain the quality educational services provided to students.

“The district has not implemented a tax increase for operating expenses since 2017 and we currently have the lowest school tax rate in Sussex County,” Dr. Owens said. “During the past eight years, we have exercised responsible spending and utilized federal ESSER funds received as a result of the COVID pandemic. School districts build local reserve balances in the first few years following a current expense referendum. However, those reserves are eventually spent down as expenses increase and in Fiscal Year 2023, IRSD began operating at a budget deficit.

“While we are pleased that we have not had to ask our community for a tax increase for several years, we have reached a point where we cannot sustain the high level of instructional services provided to our students under our current budget structure. If this referendum is not successful, we may be in a position to have to eliminate a significant portion of our workforce. This would almost certainly impact student services. As always, we sincerely appreciate the support and understanding of our IRSD community as we strive to create a bright future for our students.”

With voter approval, the referendum will result in a tax increase of $1.2105 per $100 of assessed property value, which correlates to an increase of $24.10 per month or $289.23 per year for the average district taxpayer.

Indian River School District residents who are U.S. citizens at least 18 years of age are eligible to vote in the referendum. Voter registration is not required, but residents must provide proof of identification or residency at each polling place. Residents may vote at any of the eight polling places. Absentee ballots may be requested via U.S. Mail until noon on Friday, March 14. In-person absentee voting is available at the Department of Elections Sussex County Office until noon on Wednesday, March 19. Request for Absentee Ballot forms are available at all district schools. For more information, contact the Department of Elections Sussex County Office at (302) 856-5367 or via email to: absenteesc@delaware.gov.

For more information about the referendum, contact Indian River’s Referendum Hotline at (302) 436-1079 or visit the district’s special referendum web site at irsd.net/referendum. Questions can also be sent via e-mail to referendum@irsd.k12.de.us.

District officials are also available to give presentations about the referendum. Any local community group that would like to schedule a visit from a district administrator to learn more about this initiative is welcome to contact the superintendent’s office at (302) 436-1000.