The Maryland Department of State Police Announces CALEA Results of Annual Assessment of Best Practices Conducted

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies has released results of an annual assessment of best practices pertaining to the Maryland Department of State Police. Notable strengths highlighted in the recent assessment include the guidelines and procedures related to complaints that the Internal Affairs Division and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion received. The CALEA findings acknowledge that the Maryland Department of State Police “uses well-considered written directives to establish administrative and operational work processes to meet accreditation standards and serve the community’s needs.” The CALEA assessment, conducted in December 2023, included a thorough review of 193 standards from the CALEA Standards for Law Enforcement Manual. Among the 193 standards reviewed, Disciplinary Procedures and Internal Investigations, Personnel Management System, Recruitment and Selection, Training and Career Development, Criminal Investigation, and Performance Evaluation successfully met all the required benchmarks set by the Commission on Accreditation for Law

Enforcement Agencies, with two recommendations for policy updates.