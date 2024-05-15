The Ocean City, MD Police Department to Conduct Alcohol Compliance Checks

Employees at businesses in the Ocean City area that sell alcohol may encounter alcohol compliance checks over the next few months. The Ocean City Police Department will be conducting the enforcement effort in cooperation with the Worcester County Health Department during the summer season. The purpose of this operation is to ensure that employees of businesses that provide alcohol are making a concerted effort to avoid selling to individuals under the age of 21. Personnel under the age of 21, accompanied by plainclothes law enforcement officers, will be visiting bars, restaurants, and alcohol retailers attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages. The Ocean City Police Department would like to remind all business owners that serving alcohol to underage citizens is not only illegal but can have a detrimental impact on their business and the underage individuals involved. The OCPD encourages everyone to obey all alcohol regulations to ensure a safer resort town.